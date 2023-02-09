Illegal residents from Turkey, Syria temporarily exempted from departure report

Rescuers continue to search for victims and survivors trapped under the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey Feb. 9. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The Justice Ministry on Thursday said it would allow illegal residents from Turkey and Syria in South Korea to return home immediately without having to declare their departures in advance.

Under South Korea's immigration rule, illegal residents should report their plans to leave the country online within three to 15 calendar days prior to the departure. If not, they are subject to pay a fine.

The temporary measure exempting illegal residents from the two quake-hit countries, will be effective from Thursday until March 10, the ministry said.