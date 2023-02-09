 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Illegal residents from Turkey, Syria temporarily exempted from departure report

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 9, 2023 - 18:34       Updated : Feb 9, 2023 - 18:34
Rescuers continue to search for victims and survivors trapped under the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey Feb. 9. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Rescuers continue to search for victims and survivors trapped under the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey Feb. 9. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The Justice Ministry on Thursday said it would allow illegal residents from Turkey and Syria in South Korea to return home immediately without having to declare their departures in advance.

Under South Korea's immigration rule, illegal residents should report their plans to leave the country online within three to 15 calendar days prior to the departure. If not, they are subject to pay a fine.

The temporary measure exempting illegal residents from the two quake-hit countries, will be effective from Thursday until March 10, the ministry said.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114