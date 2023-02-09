 Back To Top
Business

Posco donates $1m to Turkey earthquake relief

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 9, 2023 - 17:37       Updated : Feb 9, 2023 - 17:41
Posco Group logo (Posco Group)
Posco Group logo (Posco Group)

Korean steelmaking conglomerate Posco Group has pledged to donate $1 million to the Korean Red Cross to support emergency relief efforts in Turkey after a massive earthquake hit the country Monday.

The group operates three facilities in Turkey, including the stainless steel plant Posco Assan TST, the manufacturing center Posco-TNPC and the Istanbul branch of Posco International. Although the three facilities are located far from the epicenter of the disaster and remain unaffected, some local workers and their families have been affected, to whom the group is granting special leave and providing aid supplies.

“This devastating earthquake has adversely affected numerous people and the cold weather is worsening the situation. We will participate in efforts to speed up recovery,” Posco said in a statement.

Under its corporate citizen management philosophy, Posco Group has donated to several natural disaster relief causes, such as the 2020 Australian forest fires and the 2017 Mexican earthquakes.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
