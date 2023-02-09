 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

LIG Nex1, Romania's Romarm agree to bolster missile partnership

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 9, 2023 - 17:19       Updated : Feb 9, 2023 - 17:19
Lee Hyun-soo (left), LIG Nex1’s overseas business manager, and Florentina Micu, president of Romarm sign the memorandum of understanding at the office building of Romania's Ministry of Economy in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday. Behind them are South Korean Ambassador to Romania Rim Kap-soo (left) and Romanian Economy Minister Florin Marian Spartaru. (LIG Nex1)
Lee Hyun-soo (left), LIG Nex1’s overseas business manager, and Florentina Micu, president of Romarm sign the memorandum of understanding at the office building of Romania's Ministry of Economy in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday. Behind them are South Korean Ambassador to Romania Rim Kap-soo (left) and Romanian Economy Minister Florin Marian Spartaru. (LIG Nex1)

South Korean defense firm LIG Nex1 announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Romania's state-run defense company Romarm as it seeks to export its anti-aircraft missiles to the European country.

Lee Hyun-soo, LIG Nex1’s overseas business manager, and Florentina Micu, president of Romarm, signed the memorandum in Bucharest, the capital city, with Romania's Economy Minister Florin Marian Spartaru and South Korea’s Ambassador to Romania Rim Kap-soo in attendance.

Under the agreement, LIG Nex1 plans to cooperate with Romarm on technology development and transfer, ultimately accelerating the local production of its cutting-edge missiles in Romania.

“This memorandum includes cooperation on technology transfer for local production, which is expected to serve as the foundation of economic ties between the two countries,” said Lee of LIG Nex1. “We hope to strengthen ties in various defense fields in the future."

The Romanian economy minister was also quoted as saying that Romania could play a role as an outpost for the Korean company to seek expansion in the region.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114