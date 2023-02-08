 Back To Top
Finance

Hana Financial vows $300,000 for Turkey aid

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 8, 2023 - 17:36       Updated : Feb 8, 2023 - 17:36
A corporate logo of Hana Financial Group (Hana Financial Group)
A corporate logo of Hana Financial Group (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group announced Wednesday that it has delivered a total of $300,000 in emergency relief to help victims of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria and the ongoing rescue and restoration efforts there.

Hana, which has 206 regional branches in 25 regions worldwide, is the only local commercial bank to operate a regional office in Istanbul.

The group said it decided to send the emergency support, delivered through the Community Chest of Korea and other global charities, out of sympathy for the victims and join forces for relief efforts.

"We express our deepest condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria who suffered from the sudden earthquake," Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said in a statement. “The group will lend a hand for the quick recovery of the quake-hit site and help victims suffering from the winter cold.”



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
