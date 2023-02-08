Seoul cancels plan for new bus fare system, but fare hikes still on

The Seoul Metropolitan Government, while moving to raise fares for buses and the subway to cover mounting losses, backpedaled Wednesday on its plan to introduce a new distance-based fare system for buses after facing public backlash.

The initial plan, which was recently submitted by the municipal government to the city council, called for raising the basic fare for intra-city buses by 300 won ($0.24) or 400 won from 1,200 won, and the inter-city bus fare by 700 won from 2,300 won.

On top of that, the city had sought to introduce distance-based fares on buses for the first time, a system which has only been used on the subway until now. But the city government announced Wednesday afternoon that it has dropped the idea.

“Recent inflation has placed financial burdens on the people and in considering the (financial) burden of the citizens in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province commuting to Seoul, (the city) decided not to introduce the distance-based fare system for buses,” a city official said.

Under the current system, passengers who do not transfer to other means of public transportation -- including other buses -- are only required to pay the basic fare.