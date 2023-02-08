 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares end higher on foreign buying after Powell comments

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 8, 2023 - 16:16       Updated : Feb 8, 2023 - 16:16
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday (Yonhap)

Seoul shares ended higher Wednesday on foreign buying after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation has begun to come down. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 31.93 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,483.64. Trading volume was moderate at 406.98 million shares worth 7.9 trillion won ($6.3 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 591 to 282.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent to 34,156.69 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.9 percent to 12,113.79.

At the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Powell said disinflation has begun, though further rate hikes will likely be needed to combat inflation if the job market remains strong.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points last week to a band of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 582 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' selling valued at 563 billion won.

Foreigners turned net buyers to scoop up tech stocks after selling local stocks in the past two sessions.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks advanced.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.9 percent to 63,100 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. jumped 5.5 percent to 107,600 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 1.3 percent to 172,700 won, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 1.3 percent to 19,330 won.

Among decliners, budget carrier Jin Air Co. fell 1.6 percent to 17,550 won, No. 2 full-service carrier Asiana Airlines Inc. lost 0.07 percent to 14,850 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. shed 1.3 percent to 672,000 won.

The local currency ended at 1,260.10 won against the US dollar, down 4.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114