S-Oil donates W1b for heating bill relief

South Korean oil refinery company S-Oil announced on Wednesday that it has donated 1 billion won ($793,000) to the Korea National Council on Social Welfare to help vulnerable households affected by the recent spike in winter heating bills.

The donation will be used to provide heating cost relief for welfare facilities and households that are in need of energy support as determined by social welfare institutions across the country. Beneficiaries may include grandparents who raise their grandchildren, senior citizens who live alone, disabled people and multicultural families.

“I hope that this donation will help our neighbors who are struggling with the surging heating costs to stay warm during this exceptionally cold winter,” S-Oil CEO, Hussain A. Al-Qahtani said. “We recognize our corporate social responsibility, and we will give back to those in the community who are in need.”

In a statement, the company added, “Although most heating fuel in Korea has been converted to gas, some welfare facilities, as well as farming and fishing communities, still use kerosene for heating, which is why we made the decision to deliver the donation.”

S-Oil first launched its Hope to You Campaign in 2015, through which it donates heating oil to those with financial difficulties.