 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

S-Oil donates W1b for heating bill relief

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 8, 2023 - 16:04       Updated : Feb 8, 2023 - 16:04
S-Oil logo (S-Oil)
S-Oil logo (S-Oil)

South Korean oil refinery company S-Oil announced on Wednesday that it has donated 1 billion won ($793,000) to the Korea National Council on Social Welfare to help vulnerable households affected by the recent spike in winter heating bills.

The donation will be used to provide heating cost relief for welfare facilities and households that are in need of energy support as determined by social welfare institutions across the country. Beneficiaries may include grandparents who raise their grandchildren, senior citizens who live alone, disabled people and multicultural families.

“I hope that this donation will help our neighbors who are struggling with the surging heating costs to stay warm during this exceptionally cold winter,” S-Oil CEO, Hussain A. Al-Qahtani said. “We recognize our corporate social responsibility, and we will give back to those in the community who are in need.”

In a statement, the company added, “Although most heating fuel in Korea has been converted to gas, some welfare facilities, as well as farming and fishing communities, still use kerosene for heating, which is why we made the decision to deliver the donation.”

S-Oil first launched its Hope to You Campaign in 2015, through which it donates heating oil to those with financial difficulties.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114