VW to recall 74,000 cars over faulty warning triangles

This mage of Volkswagen’s Tiguan 2.0 TDI shows the model's faulty warning triangle. (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)

Volkswagen Korea will recall more than 74,000 cars over faulty warning triangles,the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday.

Starting from Friday, the Korean unit of the German carmaker plans to issue a recall on a total of 74,809 vehicles across 27 car models that were sold here. The list includes 15,691 units of Tiguan 2.0 TDI, 9,466 units of Arteon 2.0 TDI and 9,050 units of Jetta 1.4 TSI.

Lamborghini brand, which was originally off the list, was added to the recall. Owners of 827 Lamborghini Urus cars can replace the warning triangles to new ones at Volkswagen Korea’s official service centers from Sep. 17.

The Korean unit had anticipated a recall on 67,459 vehicles but 7,350 additional cars were added to the list. Volkswagen Korea was unable to reach for comment on the matter.

Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor at Daelim University, said “The ministry might have demanded the company to issue recall on more previous-year models than expected.”

The Ministry plans to impose fines if the company fails to meet the minimum recall rate.

“After the Volkswagen’s Dieselgate, the Ministry of Environment set the minimum recall rate at around 50 percent cars until a year after the recall announcement and approximately 80 percent after several years. If the carmakers failed to meet the requirement, they have been slapped with fines,” Kim said.

Dieselgate refers to an incident where half-million Volkswagen diesel cars were found to have cheated engine emission tests in 2015.

“It seems the Transport Ministry has also adopted similar measures to urge the car brands to improve safety management,” Kim added.

Warning triangles are car accessories used to warn other drivers of an emergency further along the road.

Volkswagen Korea announced on Jan. 31 it will issue a recall on the vehicles and has suspended all new car sales because the warning triangles attached to the cars do not reflect enough light to alert other drivers.

Mercedes-Benz Korea is also planning to recall 13,530 cars across 15 models including GLE 350 d 4MATIC over a faulty waterproofing of the rear part of a vehicle that might shut off the engines, according to the ministry.

In addition, E280 and other 34 car models -- a total of 3,581 cars -- need to replace their sunroof glass panels due to loose connection.

Ford Korea’s 7,083 units of Aviator and another car model failed to meet the safety regulation because of a software bug that might fail to alert the drivers and passengers to fasten seatbelt for more than four seconds.

BMW Korea’s 927 units of Mini Cooper SE 927 were found to carry airbags, which could deploy too slowly to protect the driver in case of a crash.

Another 2,324 vehicles across three models, including the R1250GS Adventure, were found that to have a software glitch in their electric control units that might result in a power failure.