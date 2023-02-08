 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

South Korean rescue team departs for Turkey

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Feb 8, 2023 - 11:35       Updated : Feb 8, 2023 - 11:35
South Korean emergency rescue team heading to Turkey moves to board at Incheon Airport on Tuesday night. (Yonhap)
South Korean emergency rescue team heading to Turkey moves to board at Incheon Airport on Tuesday night. (Yonhap)

The South Korean rescue team for the earthquake-damaged parts of Turkey departed Incheon Airport on early Wednesday.

The 118 members, mostly from National Fire Agency and South Korean Army, boarded the South Korean Air Force’s KC-330 aircraft after a departing ceremony at the first terminal in Incheon Airport, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This rescue team is the largest-ever dispatched by South Korea for emergency overseas rescue work.

They are to headed to Adana Air Base in southeastern Turkey, located close to the region where at least 7,300 died and more were injured from a series of strong earthquakes up to 7.8 magnitudes.

The rescue team was formed based on Turkey’s request, mostly with rescuers specialized in searching, as thousands of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble.

The government decided to dispatch the rescuers on Tuesday in line with its plan to provide $5 million in emergency humanitarian aid and provide emergency medical supplies to Turkey.

“It is only natural to help our brother country Turkey,” said President Yoon Suk Yeol, urging the government parts to cooperate for the emergency support.

The rescue team will decide on its detailed role and activity area after they arrive Turkey, jointly with rescue teams from other countries and the United Nations, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said Tuesday.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114