Gwangju Biennale announces artists, commissioned works to be unveiled in April

"Beautiful Instruments III – 12 Collages (Convict)" by Chang Jia is one of the artworks commissioned by the 14th Gwangju Biennale. (Courtesy of the artist)

The 14th Gwangju Biennale, scheduled to begin April 17 under the theme of "Soft and weak like water," will be attended by 79 artists from across the world. More than 40 works were commissioned for Asia's oldest contemporary art biennale. The 94-day biennale will take place at the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall in Gwangju, the main exhibition space of the biennale, as well as at venues throughout the city including Gwangju National Museum, Horanggasy Artpolygon, Mugaksa and Artspace House. This year's biennale is curated by artistic director Lee Sook-kyung, associate curator Kerryn Greenberg and assistant curators Leam Soo-young and Harry C. H. Choi.

"Sowing Words on my Second Skin (Sembrando Palabras en mi Segunda Piel)" by Angelica Serech (Courtesy of the artist and Galería Extra)

Working with artisans and musicians in South Korea, Paris-based artist Tarek Atoui has developed an ensemble of instruments and sound objects. For many years, the artist has been making sound recordings in close proximity to, or under, the water to document the ecological, historical and industrial realities of coastal cities. Yokohama-based artist Meiro Koizumi’s new five-channel projection installation, “Theater of Life,” brings attention to the marginalized communities of Gwangju. Koizumi traces the diasporic history of "Koryo-in" -- ethnic Koreans forcibly relocated from Russia’s Far East to Central Asia by Joseph Stalin in the 1930s. Taking archival documents of the Koryo Theater founded in 1932, the Japanese artist collaborated with a group of teenagers from Gwangju’s Koryo-in community for his work.

"Theater of Life" by Meiro Koizumi, commissioned by the 14th Gwangju Biennale and Han Nefkens Foundation (Courtesy of the artist, Annet Gelink Gallery, Amsterdam, and MUJIN-TO Production)