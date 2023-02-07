Doosan Enerbility partners with Siemens Gamesa on wind power projects

CEO of Doosan Enerbility’s Power Services Business Group Park Hongook (left) and CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore business Marc Becker sign a framework agreement for strategic cooperation in the Korean offshore wind power market. (Doosan Enerbility)

Doosan Enerbility, a leading manufacturer of energy solutions in Korea, announced Tuesday that it has signed a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a multinational provider of wind power solutions, for a strategic partnership in the Korean offshore wind market.

Siemens Gamesa’s offshore business CEO Marc Becker and Doosan Enerbility’s Power Services Business Group CEO Park Hong-ook participated in the signing ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany.

The two companies plan to collaborate in three areas for wind power technology development.

The first is the assembly, construction and operation and management of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind turbine nacelles, which are cover housings that house all generating components of a wind turbine. They will also partake in knowledge exchange and education along with the discovery and promotion of parts manufacturers in Korea in order to revitalize the Korean wind power industry.

“Our companies are equipped with our own wind turbine models and solid experience which will help us actively expand into the domestic offshore wind power market. We will increase competitiveness by improving existing products and diversifying our models," Park said.

“We are eager to bring our offshore skills, including our unique offshore direct drive nacelle technology to Korea,” Baker added. “We will also benefit from Doosan’s deep understanding of the Korean market to accelerate the country’s transition to clean energy, thus reaping other benefits such as local job creation.”

Doosan Enerbility has been in the wind power business since 2005, and owns the largest supply of wind power in Korea. Last year, the firm received international certification for its 8-megawatt offshore wind turbine.

Its counterpart Siemens Gamesa is a subsidiary of German company Siemens Energy and has the largest share of the global offshore wind power market. It also owns various offshore direct-drive wind turbine models with power ranging from 6 to 14 MW.