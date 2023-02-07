Korea to open up FX market to offshore firms

An official from the Finance Ministry speaks at a seminar held in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

In hopes of conforming the Korean market to global standards, Korea is to push for changes in the foreign exchange market, including allowing the participation of offshore firms and extending market hours until 2 a.m.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Bank of Korea held a seminar on Tuesday in Seoul, announcing measures to be taken to elevate the status of Korea’s foreign exchange market in the global finance market.

“(The measures) will lead to higher trading volume and invite more market participants with different motivations, contributing to market stability,” the ministry said at the seminar.

The proposed changes to Korea’s foreign exchange market include allowing registered foreign institutions, or RFIs, to participate in spot exchanges and forex swap exchanges. Currently, only 54 certified local financial institutions, including banks and securities firms, can take part in the interbank forex market.

Under the new measure, global banks and securities firms, approved by the Korean government, will be allowed to participate in the market, meaning that global investment banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs with branches in Korea can trade the Korean won with domestic banks through certified foreign exchange brokers. Global principal trading firms and hedge funds will be excluded from the market.

The authorities said only firms with credit lines sufficient for holding transactions with other players in the market will be allowed to take part.

In future, RFIs could be allowed to participate in the market for derivatives in foreign currency and currency options.

Including the measure involving foreign offshore firms' participation, the revamp schemes are to go into effect from as early as July 2024 after a six-month trial run. The authorities are to submit a reform of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act bill to the National Assembly during the second half of this year.

Through the measures, financial authorities hope to make the local foreign exchange market meet global standards, increasing the accessibility of global investors and leading to more investments in Korean won.

Another change includes lengthening the foreign exchange trading hours from the current 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. The change is to allow the market to run during the hours when the London finance market is open. The authorities are looking into opening the market for 24 hours in the future.

The 2 a.m. closing time will eliminate the gap between the expected currency exchange rate and the actual price for foreign investors who are looking to invest in Korea as they make investment decisions during operating hours. The same goes for Korean investors who want to make investments in overseas markets.

Furthermore, authorities are hoping to approve more digital transactions for the foreign trading market, such as allowing RFIs to use application programming interfaces, or APIs, for forex deals, which enables customers and brokerages to monitor real-time transactions.

The measures will bring about big changes to the Korean foreign exchange market for the first time since the Korean government was established in 1948. Though the authorities worked on opening the market up in the past, the plans were scrapped as Korea experienced a major financial crisis in 1997 and have been held off ever since.

Due to the standstill, the foreign exchange regime grew slowly, even when the trade volume and size of the capital market in Korea nearly doubled from 2008 to 2022.

According to the Finance Ministry, the daily volume of Korea's won-dollar spot exchange grew from $1.83 billion (2.3 trillion won) in 1997 to $7.81 billion in 2008, but has not been able to excel further, remaining at $9.04 billion won in 2022.

In addition, the volume of transactions in the non-deliverable forward market has surpassed that of the spot exchange market in the 2010s.

“With old roads we cannot handle the rapidly increased demand. The narrow roads could rather threaten stability,” the Finance Ministry’s Deputy Director General for International Finance Bureau Kim Seong-wook said at the seminar, referring to the local foreign exchange market as a road.

“We will expand the decades-old, unpaved two-lane road to a newly paved four-lane road that connects Korea with other nations,” Kim said.

The measures are interpreted to be part of a move to upgrade the status of Korea’s financial market system to developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International. The MSCI has called for a full opening of the Korean foreign exchange market for it to be included on the list.

Over the past few years, the government has been working on improving the local finance market by easing regulations in a move to make Korea an environment that can attract more foreign investors.