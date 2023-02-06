Avant-garde artist Lee Seung-taek gets spotlight in New York at 90

An installation view of "Seung-Taek Lee: Things Unstable" at Canal Projects in New York (Gallery Hyundai)

Canal Projects, a nonprofit contemporary art institution in New York, has opened the show “Seung-Taek Lee: Things Unstable" to celebrate the pioneering South Korean avant-garde artist.

Lee has been a representative figure in Korean avant-garde art since the 1960s, contributing to the introduction of conceptual art to the local art scene decades ago.

The Canal Projects show presents 17 works by Lee, focusing on the artist’s signature concepts of “non-material,” “binding” and “photo pictures.” In the “non-material” series, Lee visualizes natural phenomenon, such as wind, fire or smoke, in performances or installations.

In 1970, Lee’s signature work “Wind” was installed at Seoul’s Hongik University, with which he sought to “visualize” the wind by hanging blue fabric between buildings.

Known as Korea's pioneering contemporary artist, his "binding" series is a rejection of conventional methods of creating sculptures. He used strings and twine to bind everyday objects or make indentations on the surface of the objects. Lee’s artistic practice aims to stir up the unique aspects of different materials.