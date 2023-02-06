 Back To Top
Entertainment

Enhypen successfully wraps up first world tour ‘Manifesto’

By Hong Yoo
Published : Feb 6, 2023 - 15:22       Updated : Feb 6, 2023 - 15:22
Enhyphen members pose during a concert in Manila, the Philippines (Belift Lab)
Enhyphen members pose during a concert in Manila, the Philippines (Belift Lab)

K-pop boy group Enhypen successfully wrapped up its first world tour “Manifesto” in the Philippines' capital Manila on Sunday.

Starting from Seoul last September, the septet visited a total of 12 cities around the world and held 22 concerts over the past 5 months.

The group proved its global popularity, selling out 19 of 22 world tour gigs despite it being their first.

In Japan alone, the act attracted 140,000 fans to their eight concerts held in the country.

In particular, Enhypen made a stunning debut at Kyocera Dome in Osaka last month during its world tour.

They are the first among fourth-generation K-pop artists to perform at the dome on their own.

Such an accomplishment comes only two years after their debut in November 2020.

Tickets to the originally planned two gigs in Manila, the final leg of “Manifesto,” also sold out quickly. In response, Enhypen decided to hold an additional concert to make unforgettable memories with its local fans for three days.

Enhypen filled their last concert on Sunday with charismatic and powerful performances beginning with its single “Given-Taken” followed by other major hits such as “Drunk-Dazed,” “Fever,” and “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).”

They also showed off their attractive and mellow vocal talent as they performed 20 tracks on stage.

The K-pop rookies tried to deeply connect with local Engenes, their official fandom, by speaking English and the official language of the Philippines Tagalog.

Waves of lights beaming from Eugene’s light sticks engulfed the arena, making a stunning scene.

“This is the end of our first world tour ‘Manifesto,’ but it is the only beginning of our journey with Engene, so we don’t want you to be sad. Through this experience, we could get closer and stronger and this is all thanks to Engene. We will sing and dance even harder for Engene to be happy. Please continue to support Enhypen,” the act said, wrapping up their five-month world tour.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
