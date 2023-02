From left: Hanwha Systems CEO Eo Sung-cheol, Korea Airports Corp. CEO Yoon Hyung-joong, Yoon Sang-jik, secretary-general of the Bid Secretariat for World Expo 2030 Busan, SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and T Map Mobility CEO Lee Jong-ho pose after signing a memorandum of understanding on urban air mobility business to boost Busan’s World Expo bid. If Busan is selected, visitors will be able to hop on the future mobility vehicles to attend Expo events.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com