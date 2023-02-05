 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG unveils net-zero goals in first group-wide report

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 5, 2023 - 15:56       Updated : Feb 5, 2023 - 17:53
LG headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
LG headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)

LG Group, the nation’s fourth-largest conglomerate, renewed its commitment to achieving net-zero goals by 2050 in a groupwide report on emissions reduction Sunday -- a first among major conglomerates in South Korea.

In the report, titled "LG Net Zero Special Reporting: Placing the First Stepping Stone," the group outlines the plans and strategies LG companies will adopt to achieve the net-zero goals.

Seven affiliates have signed on to the plan, including LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek, LG Chem, LG Energy Solution, LG Household and Healthcare and LG Uplus.

A group integration road map was also presented, containing a comprehensive overview of the combined carbon neutrality goals and the implementation methods of all subsidiaries.

LG plans to reduce emissions in accordance with the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard, which outlines three scopes used internationally for classifying a company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Scope 1 refers to direct emissions from sources controlled or owned by an organization; scope 2 includes indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy. Lastly, scope 3 consists of all indirect emissions -- not included in scope 2 -- that arise in the value chain of a company.

LG is committed to reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27 percent in 2030, 62 percent in 2040 and 100 percent by 2050, as compared to 2018 levels, according to the report.

Specifically, LG Electronics aims to achieve carbon neutrality for scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution and LG Innotek set their timeline for 2040, while LG Display, LG Chem, LG Household and Healthcare and LG Uplus have aimed for 2050.

Plans are also in place for implementing a system for the management of scope 3 emissions.

The group intends to ramp up efforts through various strategies such as investing a total of 3.4 trillion won ($2.7 billion) in carbon reduction technology development by 2030. Such technology includes blue hydrogen and green hydrogen production, which are gaining momentum in the sustainable energy industry.

The report also mentions a transition to 100 percent renewable energy for domestic and foreign operations of major affiliates by 2050 as well as the replacement of high-efficiency facilities and the use of biofuels.

"We focused on creating a group carbon neutrality roadmap that offered a collective glance at the current status and goals of involved affiliates," the group said in a statement.

“Through continuous monitoring, we will achieve significant progress in carbon neutrality and help pave the way to a more sustainable future in the face of climate change."



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114