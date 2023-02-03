Nourishing traditions for Jeongwol Daeboreum

Clockwise from bottom left: Dried sweet potato stems, aster glehnil, thistle, radish leves, green pumpkin, fernbrake, aster, eggplants, castor bean. (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

On the day of the first full moon of the lunar calendar, which falls on the 15th day of the new year according to the lunar calendar, Koreans celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum. The history of Jeongwol Daeboreum dates back to the Three Kingdoms period. With traditional food and drinks shared among families and neighbors on this festive day, people send their wishes for a healthy and fruitful new year to the first full moon. Special days mean special dishes. On Daeboreum, ogokbap (rice mixed with five kinds of grains), namul (seasoned vegetables) and bureom (an assortment of nuts) are typically enjoyed.

Clockwise from bottom left:Ogokbap, namul, and bureom. (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

The tradition of ogokbap has its roots in an old legend during the reign of King Soji, the 21st king of Silla. One day, after a crow had informed King Soji of treason, the king held ceremonies with chalbap, glutinous rice, to thank the crow each year. People carried on the ritual by having rice with various grains to wish for a prosperous year. Today, ogokbap usually consists of glutinous rice, sorghum, glutinous foxtail millet, red beans and black beans. A bowl of bureom, which generally consists of walnuts, peanuts, chestnuts and gingko nuts, was shared on the morning of Daeboreum. Korean ancestors believed that cracking open the nutshells with their teeth would make them strong and ward off bad luck. Fresh vegetables harvested during the summer and dried for storage over the winter months were cooked as namul to be eaten on Daeboreum. According to folk medicine, eating namul protects people from heat-related illnesses in the summer. Gosari namul master Go Hwa-soon, 54, encountered the value of namul when she was 6 years old. "Growing up near a verdant valley in the countryside, I was fortunate to learn to identify the different kinds of namul with my own eyes and hands,” Go told to The Korea Herald at her office in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. As the first namul master to be certified by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in 2021, Go's specialty is gosari namul, made from fernbrake that usually grow in the mountainside and hilltops. Born and raised in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, Go and her friends would knock on neighbors' doors on the night before Jeongwol Daeboreum with wooden bowls in their hands. The bowls would quickly fill up with homemade ogokbap from their neighbors.

Gosari namul master Go Hwa-soon (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)