 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea, US stage aerial drills with stealth fighters

By Ji Da-gyum
Published : Feb 3, 2023 - 19:17       Updated : Feb 3, 2023 - 19:17

A South Korean F-35A fighter takes off at an air base in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, to join combined air drills with the United States on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo - Republic of Korea Air Force)
A South Korean F-35A fighter takes off at an air base in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, to join combined air drills with the United States on Feb. 3, 2023. (Photo - Republic of Korea Air Force)
South Korea and the US on Friday staged another military air exercise over the west coast of South Korea by mobilizing their stealth fighters, just two days after US strategic bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula for combined aerial drills.

The air combat exercise involved F-22 and F-35B advanced stealth fighters and F-16CM fighting aircraft of the US Air Force and South Korean Air Force’s F-35A stealth fighter jets, according to South Korea’s Air Force.

“The combined exercise aimed to enhance the capabilities of the South Korean and US air forces to carry out combined operations and interoperability as well as demonstrated the US capabilities and its unwavering resolve to carry out its commitment of defense to South Korea,” the Air Force said in a statement.

South Korea’s Air Force said it would continue to bolster combined training exercises with the US Air Force to “reinforce their readiness posture and capabilities to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats while maintaining ironclad combined defense posture.”

The series of aerial drills came after the South Korean and US defense chiefs on Tuesday agreed to step up combined field training exercises and the deployment of US strategic assets and advanced fifth-generation fighter jets, including F-22s and F-35s. The agreements elicited backlash from North Korea, which warned the US of facing the “toughest” response should the allies put plans into action in a statement on Thursday.



By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114