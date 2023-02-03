DP lawmaker countersues presidential office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady

A lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party on Friday countersued the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol for accusing him of libel after he raised stock manipulation allegations involving the first lady.

Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom, the Democratic Party spokesperson, filed a complaint against the presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on charges of making false accusation.

Earlier this week, Yoon's office sued the Democratic Party spokesperson on charges of making false claims that the name of first lady Kim Keon Hee was mentioned at least 300 times during a trial on the alleged manipulation of stock prices of Deutsch Motors. Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea.

The opposition party has long accused the first lady of involvement in the case.

The Democratic Party spokesperson also cited a prosecutor as saying the first lady's bank account was used in manipulating stock prices of a separate company, Woori Technology, which develops nuclear power plant technology. (Yonhap)