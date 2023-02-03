German artist Anne Imhof delivers hope for youth at Coex K-Pop Square every night

South Korea’s landmark illuminated billboard in southern Seoul will present “Youth” by acclaimed German artist Anne Imhof every day at 8:23 p.m. throughout the month, inspiring young people to hold out hope despite frustrating situations.

The presentation is scheduled to kick off at 8:23 p.m. on Friday at Coex K-Pop Square in Gangnam, Seoul, which is the largest light-emitting diode billboard in the country. The work will also be shown at 8:23 p.m. in Hong Kong, London, Berlin, New York, Milan, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

The screening is part of a project organized by the Cultural Institute of Radical Contemporary Arts that began in October 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic. The aim was to give the public a chance to appreciate art in outdoor spaces, presenting commissioned works by established and emerging artists around the world.

Every evening at 8:23 p.m., Circa has continued presenting unique works by differents artist each month on public screens across the world.

“When I ﬁrst saw these horses running through a deserted suburbia, I was thinking: What if Youth is freedom? What if Youth is hope? What if Youth is peace? One year later, watching them gallop around the world, the questions still remain the same,” Imhof noted on her work “Youth.”