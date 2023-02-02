Simple namul cooking tips

Koreans traditionally harvested fresh vegetables in the summer to be dried and stored for the winter months.

On Daeboreum, the dried vegetables are prepared as namul.

Nine different types of namul are enjoyed on Daeboreum, including fernbrake, thistle, radish leaves, green pumpkin, eggplant and castor beans.

The type of namul served can vary by region.

These days, people keep the tradition of having namul, but try to make it simple, by having two or three different types instead of all nine namul.

Here are recipes for two types of namul dishes provided by the Korean Food Promotion Institute.

Gosari namul (Seasoned fernbrake)

Ingredients (for 4 servings)

- 300 grams soaked fernbrake

- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

- 4 tablespoons water

seasoning

- 2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

- 1 tablespoon minced green onion

- 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

- 1/2 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

- 1 tablespoon sesame oil

- pinch of ground black pepper

Directions

1. Soak the dried fernbrake in cold water for 30 minutes and drain.

2. In a pot, bring water to boil and add the soaked fernbrake. Cook for 30 minutes.

3. In a skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Stir-fry marinated bracken and add 4 tablespoons of water.

4. Cover with the lid and cook until the water is gone.

5. Add the crushed sesame seeds, sesame oil, salt, and ground black pepper, and then stir fry for 1 minute. Let cool.

Doraji namul (Seasoned bellflower roots)

Ingredients (for 4 servings)

- 240 grams bellflower roots

- 1 tsp salt

- 1/4 cup water

- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

- 1/2 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, crushed

- 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

Seasoning

- 1 tablespoon sesame oil

- 1/2 tablespoon salt

- 1/2 tablespoon minced green onion

- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

- 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce for soup

- red chili pepper threads (optional garnish)

Directions

1. Wash the bellflower roots and cut them into 5-centimeter-long strips.

2. Put into a bowl, and add water and salt. Rub them well and wash to remove bitter taste.

3. Blanch the roots in boiling water and shock them in cold water. Drain and squeeze out the moisture.

4. In a skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Stir-fry the bellflower roots over medium heat.

5. Add seasoning and mix well. Add 3 tablespoons of water and cover the lid. Cook until the water is almost gone.

6. Add crushed sesame seeds and sesame oil. Toss well and let cool.

(Recipes provided by the Korean Food Promotion Institute)