Finance

S. Korea to sell W13tr won worth of Treasurys in February

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 21:49       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 21:49
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($10.6 billion) in state bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.4 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years and another 2.1 trillion won in five-year government bonds in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys and float 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 14.3 trillion won in state bonds in January. (Yonhap)

