Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it will start operating at a shopping mall in Kyoto this week, making for its first in Japan outside Tokyo. The Hyundai Mobility Kyoto Shijo store allows visitors to experience the carmaker’s eco-friendly vehicles, including the hot-selling Ioniq 5 and the hydrogen-powered Nexo. The South Korean carmaker has been making a renewed push for a foray into the Japanese market, which has long remained untapped despite an aggressive overseas expansion in recent years.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com