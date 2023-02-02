 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's top diplomat, UN chief discuss concerns over N. Korea's possible nuke test

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 11:05       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 11:05
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (Ministry Of Foreign Affairs)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (Ministry Of Foreign Affairs)

NEW YORK -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday to discuss international concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in the near future.

At the meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres said a nuclear test by the North would deal a "devastating blow" to regional and world peace and that his office has conveyed such concerns to Pyongyang, Park quoted Guterres as saying while speaking to reporters.

The UN chief expressed his "full support" in Seoul's efforts to achieve sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to Park, who was on a trip here just before traveling to Washington, DC, for talks with American counterpart, Antony Blinken.

The minister also met separately with ambassadors from members of the UN Security Council and requested their support in responding to the North's saber-rattling. He also asked for their support in Seoul's bid for a seat as a nonpermanent member of the council for the 2024-25 term. (Yonhap)

