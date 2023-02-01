[History through The Korea Herald] War orphans, the Holts and seeds borne from tragedy

When the dust from the 1950-53 Korean War settled, orphans were left to fight for survival. It was then a Christian couple from the US -- Harry and Bertha Holt -- stepped in to play a key role in arranging the babies to be adopted by foreign parents.The Holts themselves adopted eight war orphans from Korea in 1955, and to help more, they established the Holt International Children's Services. The launch of the US-based humanitarian agency soon led to mass adoption of Korean war orphans -- especially mixed race children considered outcasts here -- by US parents, as shown on the front page of The Korea Herald, then called The Korean Republic, in its Oct. 31, 1957, edition.Reflecting the optimistic mood surrounding the adoption project at the time, the article titled “Holt, 80 orphans off to US” said “Oregon rancher Harry Holt and his 22-year-old daughter Molly left Seoul Airport last night on a chartered plane for Portland, Oregon, taking with them into a new life 80 Korean-American children.”“Holt said at the airport he will return to Seoul to get more children for many of the American families who are ‘eagerly and patiently awaiting to meet new members of their families,’” it added.The article further explained that the Holts had taken over 400 Korean children as of October 1957. The orphaned children were “mostly fathered by United Nations troops while stationed in Korea.”The stream of adoptions led by Holt International would eventually grow into a tidal wave of Korean infants, toddlers and children being flown out to foreign countries, with several other global organizations participating as mediators.The number of Koreans adopted in the US between 1955 to 1966 came to 6,293, according to the book “Culture, Ethnicity ＆ Mental Illness” written by Albert C. Gaw, a clinical professor of psychiatry at University of California San Francisco. Of them, 46 percent are half Korean and half white, 41 percent are Korean, and the remaining are African Americans and Black Korean Americans.In the '70s and '80s, even as the country started to pull itself out of poverty and write the “Miracle of the Han River” story, massive numbers of babies were given up for overseas adoption.The number of Korean children adopted overseas jumped sevenfold from 6,166 in the decade spanning the ‘60s to 46,035 in the ‘70s, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare. It grew to 66,511 in the ‘80s, but started declining after hitting 22,925 in the ‘90s.A total of 167,710 South Koreans were put up for adoption to overseas parents from the beginning of 1953 to end-2015, the same government data showed. Studies suggest the number has surpassed 200,000 so far.

Baby exports



Before K-pop and Samsung mobile phones, Korea’s main exports in the '80s were orphaned babies.



The turning point for Korea’s adoption “culture” came in the 1980s, when international media shone the spotlight on the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the host country. One of Asia’s fastest-growing economies at the time, media coverage also zoomed in on the nation’s adoption culture and its ethical implications.



“This flow of children overseas began when South Korea was a poor nation, its cities and families devastated by the Korean War. That it continues now, when South Korea boasts skyscrapers, giant factories and the 1988 Olympic Games, is prompting questions,” a 1988 New York Times article titled “Babies for Export: And Now the Painful Questions” said.



The article highlights the business aspect of the adoption culture, pointing out that sending children overseas “spares the (Korean) government the expense of caring for them.”



The Korean government at the time licensed four adoption agencies to handle all the procedures, according to the article. The adoptive parents would pay some $4,000 for “transportation costs, medical expenses, payments to Korean foster parents and adoption agency processing costs.”

