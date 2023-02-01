 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Woman’s Sports Association VP tapped to promote diversity in canoeing

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Feb 1, 2023 - 14:55       Updated : Feb 1, 2023 - 16:56

Woman’s Sports Association Vice President Park Gi-young. (Courtesy of Park)
Woman’s Sports Association Vice President Park Gi-young. (Courtesy of Park)

A South Korean former athlete and local sports body executive has been named by a global federation of canoe organizations to lead diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity for women.

Park Gi-young, vice president of South Korea’s Woman’s Sports Association, was tapped by International Canoe Federation President Thomas Konietzko as the chairman of the Lausanne-based organization’s diversity and inclusion committee as well as the person in charge of the body’s women’s conference. Konietzko visited Seoul in October last year to attend the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

“It is an honor to serve as chairman of ICF’s diversity and inclusion committee and to promote equal opportunity for all in not just canoeing, but in all sports as vice president of WSA,” Park told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

“My goal is to make sports available for everyone including the up-and-coming generations,” she added.

Park, a former synchronized swimmer who is pursuing her Ph.D. at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, expressed hope that her new role would ultimately contribute to inter-Korean ties.

“Whenever inter-Korean relations remained frozen, the role of sports was crucial in the past in thawing the ties,” Park said.

“Inter-Korean cooperation in sports has always had a positive effect on smoothing out the dialogue between the two Koreas. We feel a strong connection in cheering for each other even when we’re not always in the same team.”

Park highlighted the act of drawing up and carrying out policies that could support inter-Korean and world peace and lift the socially vulnerable as a key role of the diversity and inclusion committee.

“It’s a task worth taking on. I’ll do my best to uphold its values.”

Park is one of South Korea’s first synchronized swimmers and has served as a judge for the International Swimming Federation and a technical adviser for the Asia Swimming Federation since 2017.

She was recognized by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee as “best judge” in 2019 and received a lifetime achievement award from the Korea Woman Sports Award last year.

She earned her bachelors in kinesiology and sports studies from Ewha Womans University and a masters in political science and international studies from Yonsei University.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114