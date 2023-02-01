 Back To Top
Finance

Base taxi fare in Seoul rises by 1,000 won to 4,800 won

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2023 - 09:21       Updated : Feb 1, 2023 - 09:21
Taxis in Seoul (Yonhap)
Taxis in Seoul (Yonhap)

The basic taxi fare in Seoul rose by 1,000 won ($0.8) to 4,800 won on Wednesday, marking the first hike in nearly four years.

The Seoul metropolitan government raised the base rate for midsized sedan cabs operating in the capital city starting 4 a.m. The last hike was carried out in February 2019.

The distance covered in the basic fare was shortened to 1.6 kilometers from the previous 2 km, and an additional 100 won is charged for every 131 meters of travel distance, changed from the previous 132 meters.

Under the new fare plan, a 7-km taxi ride from Jonggak Station in central Seoul to Sinsa Station in southern Seoul between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. costs 11,000 won, up from the previous 9,600 won.

The city government's decision came amid growing complaints about a shortage of cabs in the city, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to increase nighttime taxi services, the city also allowed taxi drivers to charge a nighttime surcharge from 10 p.m. instead of midnight starting in December.

In accordance, a 10-km nighttime taxi ride from Jonggak Station in central Seoul to Gangnam Station in southern Seoul costs 17,700 won. (Yonhap)

