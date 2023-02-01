 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Govt. expands heating bill support for vulnerable people

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2023 - 09:18       Updated : Feb 1, 2023 - 09:23
This photo taken on last Wednesday shows senior citizens who are provided with free meal in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on last Wednesday shows senior citizens who are provided with free meal in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

The government announced a set of measures Wednesday to help the country's vulnerable people to cope with a spike in heating and energy bills.

The move came amid a mounting public outcry over higher heating bills caused by a global surge in gas and energy prices.

The measures, among other things, call for doubling the value of energy vouchers for vulnerable people and the amount of heating bill discounts for them.

Nearly 1.7 million underprivileged households and some 400,000 lower-income families will thus receive a state heating bill subsidy of 592,000 won ($479) for the winter months of December to March.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered aides to actively consider ways to reduce the burden of heating bills and approved 100 billion won in reserve government funds for emergency use in supporting vulnerable groups with soaring heating bills.

A day later, the ruling People Power Party and the government said they are considering providing heating bill subsidies not only to vulnerable people but also to middle-class households.

According to Statistics Korea, local monthly gas rates skyrocketed 34 percent in December from a year ago due to a rise in gas prices. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114