VW Korea halts sales over 'too bright' warning triangles

Volkswagen Korea has suspended all new car sales due to "too bright" warning triangles, a car accessory to warn drivers after emergency stops, a move experts here called an unprecedented precautionary measure after the so-called “Dieselgate” back in 2015.

According to the Korean unit, the German headquarters has ordered to consider a recall of all cars sold and to suspend new car deliveries until the problem is fixed.

“Warning triangles of Volkswagen cars imported were found that they exceed the maximum brightness amount advised by Korea’s road traffic act,” said an official from Volkswagen Korea.

“Although we are not legally obligated to consider tripods as part of the vehicle, it is the best way to secure safety of drivers.”

A warning triangle is a small red triangle with a highly reflective surface that can be set up as a tripod behind the car if it makes an emergency stop on the side of the road. They are used to alert other drivers on the road. The carmaker said if it is too bright, it can disturb the drivers’ vision and cause car accidents.

“We will replace the tripods for the vehicles we suspended delivery and set up a recall schedule with traffic authority for the cars already sold. The company will make efforts to resume delivery from mid-February,” the official said.

Volkswagen Korea sells seven car models including sport utility vehicle models Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg, and Golf hatchback and Arteon sedan.

The official added that the German headquarters are carrying out a thorough safety management process, learning from the painful emissions-cheating scandal back in 2015.

Experts say it is unprecedented for the German carmaker to take such "excessive" precautionary measures.

“Knowing that it will cause severe inconvenience for consumers, it is unreasonable for the carmaker to postpone all the car deliveries and issue recalls on all car models rather than gradually fixing the problem per car model,” said Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor at Daelim University.

Choi Young-suk, a smart mobility professor at Halla University, echoed the view and stressed that “after the recall, Volkswagen should transparently report its car recall rate to ensure safety for consumers.”

Choi argued that the company is deflecting its responsibility on customers by delaying lawsuits on the 2015 Dieselgate and manipulation of fuel economy data in 2011.

The German carmaker drew ire from the public that its half-million diesel models had a “defeat device” or software in engines that changed the emissions performance when they were being tested.

The diesel cars had been certified under the EU pollution test when they were in fact producing up to 40 times the legally permitted amount of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant, which can be linked to respiratory diseases premature death.

A year later, Volkswagen apologized to customers and paid out approximately 32 billion euros ($34.7 billion) on fines, compensation, civil settlements and buyback schemes, as of May.

The South Korean government charged 14.1 billion won in fines on some 125,000 Volkswagen cars that cheated the diesel engine emission tests in 2015. Volkswagen Korea issued the recall, citing software upgrades and gave out 1 million won coupons for customers

On one of the three separate class action suits here against Volkswagen Korea on the diesel scandal, Seoul Central District Court ruled that the carmaker should pay back 10 percent of the purchase price to 79 customers. Another court found that it should compensate 1 million won as emotional damages to 979 customers. The appeal for all suits is still pending.