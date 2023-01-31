[Land of Squid Game] Reaching across the table to grab something

Koreans prefer to reach across the table to grab something rather than asking another to pass it to them. They do so because they don't want to interrupt those who are eating. However, dining etiquettes may vary from culture to culture and some people may prefer asking a person who is near an item to pass it to them in order to avoid passing their hands over someone else's food.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, "Land of Squid Game," which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.






