Seoul mayor says housing price curb needed for balanced growth

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Monday that housing prices in South Korea's capital city should decline further in order for the city to sustain balanced citywide growth.

"Expensive real estate in Korea poses the biggest obstacle to (the city's effort at) tackling the economic bipolarization unraveling (in Seoul)," Oh said in a press conference held at Seoul City Hall in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Oh, who was reinstated as the city’s mayor in 2021, added that refurbishment projects for boosting the housing supply in Seoul were underway. Among them were the latest Godeok Gangil New Town projects, which he said could contribute to the "soft-landing of the real estate market."

Seoul's housing prices have been on a gradual decline since August 2022, ending an upward trend that lasted for over three years since the coronavirus outbreak, according to an estimate by KB Kookmin Bank.

In particular, housing prices in Seoul started to fall at a faster pace in January. They fell by 1.2 percent on average in the past month, steeper than a 0.79 percent drop in December.

Despite the recent downtrend, Oh said the housing price has yet to reach the level that he was envisioning.

"Given the declining disposable income due to the soaring cost of living, maintaining a gradual decline in housing prices would be an optimal option, to reach the level in the early stage of (the former) Moon Jae-in administration," he said.

This is also in line with a balanced growth of the nation's most populous city, suggested by Oh, where no Seoulites would be left behind in terms of their access to a range of infrastructure such as public transit, education and social services.

Anyone in Seoul should have equal opportunities to access such infrastructure, he added.

A key prerequisite for this would be a narrower gap in fiscal conditions between local governments within Seoul.

Oh said that fiscal budget gaps between the greater Gangnam area and other neighborhoods facing financial difficulties have been narrowed to roughly one-fifth of the level from a decade ago. Such efforts will be further maintained for worse-off neighborhoods in Seoul to have better access to the infrastructure.

"(Seoul) is facing a dire need to achieve a balanced growth of Gangnam residents and non-Gangnam residents, and I am tasked with the make-or-break situation," Oh said.

Oh also stressed that the city's foremost objective this year is to create a social safety net for the underprivileged.

The mayor ordered the city to have waiting times for wheelchair-accessible taxis for the disabled not to exceed 30 minutes with further fiscal spending. In addition, those eligible for the city's own pilot project for subsidies – for which households earning lower than the average are eligible -- will double this year compared to 2022.

Moreover, Seoul is going ahead with the plan to install lifts for the disabled at all stations by 2024 across Seoul, according to the mayor.

In this regard, Oh on Monday reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against protesters in wheelchairs affiliated with Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination. SADD protestors have delayed subway operations during rush hours in a show of disapproval of the central government's cut in spending to install lifts at subway stations.

"I don't think the protesters in wheelchairs are underprivileged. Rather, ordinary people affected by the unexpected delay in subway operations are," Oh said. He is to meet the disabled protesters later this week.

"Over 95 percent of subway stations in Seoul have lifts installed for those in wheelchairs. ... Seoul has spent the related budget for the last 10 years to install lifts," he added.