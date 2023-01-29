Takashi Murakami's 'kawaii' art reflects human yearning for religion

An installation view of “Takashi Murakami: MurakamiZombie” at the Busan Museum of Art in Busan(©Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

BUSAN -- Japanese leading contemporary artist Takashi Murakami showed up in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan for his first exhibition in the country in 10 years. Inspired by Japan’s “otaku” subculture, his art may look bright and “kawaii,” cute in Japanese, at first glance. However, its content is more profound than what first meets the eye. Otaku is a Japanese word that refers to people with an obsessive interest in particular subjects such as animation, manga or games. Murakami is known for bringing the Japanese subculture to the global art scene, blurring the boundary of high and low art.

Takashi Murakami poses for a photo at a press tour wearing a jellyfish character headpiece at the Busan Museum of Art in Busan, Thursday. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

The 60-year-old artist came up to the stage at the Busan Museum of Art wearing a headpiece of a jellyfish character named Kurage-bo for a press conference on Thursday. When posing for photos, he lightheartedly kicked up a leg with a smile, triggering camera flashes and laughter from the press. The jellyfish character is from the artist’s 2013 fantasy film, “Jellyfish Eyes,” his debut feature film after the 9.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan that claimed 16,000 deaths in 2011. In “Jellyfish Eyes,” the character Kurage-bo befriends a boy who lost his father, but acts cheerful for the sake of his mother. The devastating natural disaster was an “aha moment” for the artist in understanding why humans seek religion.

An installation view of “Takashi Murakami: MurakamiZombie” at the Busan Museum of Art in Busan(©Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)

He used to be a believer of the so-called new religions in Japan, following his parents as a child, but he started to realize something was wrong when he turned 20. He left the religious group, being skeptical about religion altogether. In Japan, a number of religions exist -- for Buddhism alone, there are 500 arahants, meaning 500 gods are believed to exist, Murakami said. “But I realized why people seek for a god. When they are deadly miserable and lost in panic, people need to find comfort. I realized that is the point of religion (from the 2011 earthquake). When it comes to natural disasters, you don’t even have a counterpart to blame,” he said. Murakami said he was inspired to make the film when he saw a mother telling her son on television that the boy’s father, a victim of the 2011 disaster, became a star. This was when the artist “witnessed when a religion begins.” The retrospective exhibition of the artist “Takashi Murakami: MurakamiZombie” encompasses the artist’s 30 years of career with some 160 works from his early works to the latest. The show is part of the series “Lee Ufan and His Friends,” which shows a serial exhibition of artists invited by renowned contemporary artist Lee Ufan at the Busan Museum of Art where Space Lee Ufan was established in 2015 as an annex to the museum.

"727 Dragon" by Takashi Murakami(©Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of the artist and Perrotin)