 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

S. Korea's imports of wine up 3.8 % in 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2023 - 11:16       Updated : Jan 29, 2023 - 11:16
Models pose with a bottle of wine at Lotte Department Store in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 (Yonhap)
Models pose with a bottle of wine at Lotte Department Store in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Jan. 12, 2023 (Yonhap)

South Korea's imports of wine rose 3.8 percent in 2022 from a year earlier, data showed Sunday, as more people enjoyed consuming alcoholic beverages at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total value of wine imported by South Korea last year came to $581.2 million, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service, after hovering above the $500 million level for the first time in 2021.

Market watchers said the increase in the consumption of wine came as the prolonged pandemic has led people to consume alcoholic beverages at home.

The amount of wine imported in terms of volume, meanwhile, fell 7.2 percent on-year in 2022 to reach 71,020 tons, indicating that more South Koreans are purchasing premium products.

E-Mart Inc., a major South Korean retailer, said wine products priced 100,000 won and above accounted for 11 percent of its total sales in 2022, up from just 8 percent tallied in the previous year.

On the other hand, those with price tags of around 10,000 won to 30,000 won took up 38 percent, down 5 percentage points over the period. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114