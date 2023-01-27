 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks up for 5th day on tech rally

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2023 - 16:12       Updated : Jan 27, 2023 - 16:12
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks extended their winning streak to a fifth day Friday, as foreign and institutional investors scooped up major tech shares. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 15.37 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,484.02.

Trading volume was moderate at 495.4 million shares worth 8.89 trillion won ($7.21 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 571 to 209.

The Kospi opened higher following a tech rally on Wall Street.

Foreign and institutional investors snapped up shares at a combined 1.2 trillion won. Retail investors offloaded a net 1.19 trillion won.

"Foreigners bought some 200 billion won worth of Samsung Electronics, pushing the main bourse upward," said analyst Lee Kyoung-min from Daishin Securities.

Investors' appetite for risky assets further increased on better-than-expected US economic data, added analyst Seo Sang-yong of Mirae Asset Securities.

In Seoul, most market top caps closed mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 percent to 64,600 won, while smaller rival SK hynix inched down 0.87 percent to 91,500 won.

Auto shares lost ground despite an earnings surprise. Hyundai Motor, the nation's No. 1 auto maker, dipped 0.57 percent to 173,900 won, and sister affiliate Kia inched down 0.87 percent to 68,700 won.

Among gainers, portal operator Naver advanced 3.68 percent to 211,500 won and shipper HMM jumped 6.88 percent on anticipation the Korea Development Bank could sell off its stake in the shipping firm.

The local currency closed at 1,231.3 won against the greenback, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114