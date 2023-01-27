 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Blinken looks forward to any opportunity to engage with S. Korean FM: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2023 - 09:45       Updated : Jan 27, 2023 - 09:45
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US state department, is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Thursday. (US Department of State)
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the US state department, is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Thursday. (US Department of State)

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would welcome any future opportunity to engage with his South Korean counterpart, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, however, said he had nothing to announce when asked about a possible meeting between Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Washington.

"The secretary has had the opportunity to engage with the foreign minister on a number of occasions in bilateral settings and multilateral settings, and we, of course, would look forward to any future opportunity to do that as well," the spokesperson told a daily press briefing.

"But I don't have any specifics to offer," he added.

Diplomatic sources in Seoul earlier said the top South Korean diplomat was seeking to visit Washington before Blinken takes his planned trip to China on Feb. 5-6.

State department officials, including press secretary Ned Price, have said North Korea will be a key topic of talks between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114