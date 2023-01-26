[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents seasonal delicacies JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's buffet restaurant, Flavors, presents a series of gourmet journeys through Feb. 28. The restaurant serves a buffet of seasonal seafood dishes in Western, Chinese, Korean and Japanese styles, including scallops and pen shells, clam stew, deep-fried oysters, braised rockfish, tuna tataki and seafood soup. The dessert selection features 10 creations made with seasonal strawberries. The Lounge at the hotel’s eighth-floor reception lobby also serves a strawberry afternoon tea set comprising five strawberry desserts and six savory items, as well as strawberry bingsu. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.

Josun Palace Hotel launches luxury spa care program Josun Palace Hotel in Gangnam presents the "Spa, a Restful Escape" package through the end of April. The package offers spa care service from premium brand the Trinity Spa, with a one-night stay in a room with a view of Seoul. Two guests can choose from among four spa programs: harmony brain care, harmony back and shoulder, harmony leg care or a mini facial and velvet mask. Programs run 40-50 minutes each. Guests will also receive complimentary mist spray from Huit. Guests can use the hotel's fitness club or swimming pool before or after the spa program. The package starts from 580,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 727-7400.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents 'Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont' The Atrium Lounge presents "Strawberry High Tea at Fairmont" through March 12. This season’s high tea features a selection of desserts and beverages made with fresh strawberries, complemented by savory items. The dessert menu includes strawberry mousse, terrine, mont-blanc filled with jam and monte cream, tiramisu and many others. The tea set for two is served with a cup of tea, coffee or a seasonal beverage for each guest. High tea, served 2 p.m.-6 p.m., is priced at 75,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong opens strawberry dessert buffet Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is presenting its new seasonal strawberry dessert buffet from Friday to Sunday each week, at the Lumiere Lobby Lounge and Bar. The "Avec Amour" buffet promotion will open for two sessions each day -- 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. More than 20 French and Italian desserts with fresh strawberry as a main ingredient are served. Guests have a choice of three complimentary welcome drinks:- sparkling wine, strawberry latte and strawberry mojito. Coffee and afternoon tea will be served during buffet hours. The promotion continues through April 20. For reservation, call (02) 2184-7000.