TXT dives into 'Sugar Rush Ride' of temptation

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together conducts media showcase event for the act's 5th EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in Coex, Seoul, on Thursday. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together has turned a new chapter with its new album "The Name Chapter: Temptation."

Ahead of the album's release on Friday, the five-piece act, also abbreviated as TXT, conducted a press conference in Seoul's Coex mall.

Returning nine months since its last release, the fourth EP "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," the five members expressed excitement over its latest work.

"We've met many fans through the world tour, and coming back with a new album always gives me a thrill. We're back with another album that flourishes in TXT's unique colors, so please look forward to it," Beomgyu said during the press confernce.

The new album marks the first episode of the act's new series, "The Name Chapter," which will be followed by "The Dream Chapter" and "The Chaos Chapter."

Just as with the act's previous album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation" takes a "conceptual storytelling" method, according to the act's agency Big Hit Music, in which a comprehensive story threads the whole album.

"It tells the story of youths who decide to embark on a long journey for their future but is swayed by the temptation in front of them," Soobin explained, adding, "All the tracks are connected by the central theme. If you listen to the tracks in order, you will be able to feel the emotional changes of the boy who feels happy after falling for the immediate temptation but soon realizes the reality and sets off on his own path."

Taehyun anticipates people of all ages will be able to relate to their story, especially Generation Z, the cohort that generally defines those born between 1997 and 2012, and to which the members also belong.

"We set foot inside the society full of confidence but are met by unexpected problems and face our limits. And here, many try to find an instant source of happiness. I also asked myself questions on whether it's worthwhile to sacrifice today's happiness for tomorrow. I hope Gen Z who have such insecurity about their future can relate deeply and be comforted by our music," Taehyun said.

Fronting "The Name Chapter" is the lead single "Sugar Rush Ride," an alternative pop dance tune that sings of the emotional roller-coaster ride as the protagonist gets shaken by the devil's temptation.

The bandmates said they put an extra effort into their facial expressions and acting during the performance.