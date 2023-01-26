Herald photographer wins three best photo awards in national news photo contest

Herald Corp. staff photographer Park Hae-mook was awarded three consecutive grand prizes in the monthly news photo contest by the Korea Press Photographer’s Association on Thursday.

The association announced the winners of the 238th, 239th and 240th monthly news photo contest. Park won for best portrait in October, November and December.

The works by Park are “Korean dance harmonized with nature,” “Joseon era seonbi’s ‘hanryangmu’ as danced by millennials and Generation Z” and “Inheriting sound with unique colors” for October, November and December, respectively.