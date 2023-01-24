[Land of Squid Game] Waiting until the oldest person starts eating

In Korea, once you're seated at the table, it is common etiquette to wait until the oldest person starts eating before you start enjoying your meal. Also, before taking your first bite, it's polite to say “Jal-meok-get-sseumnida” or “I'll eat well” as a way to express your gratitude for the host. Add this phrase to your Korean dining etiquette list and you will never have to worry about offending your Korean friends.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.