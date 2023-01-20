Disability rights group resumes protest after failure to meet with Seoul Mayor

Members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held a subway protest at Hyehwa Station on Subway Line No. 4, Thursday, demanding increased budget for disabled people's rights. (Yonhap)

The disability rights advocacy group failed to hold an exclusive meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, and so resumed subway rush-hour protests after a two-week-halt, Friday.

About 80 members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination began protesting at Oido Station on Subway Line No. 4 at 8 a.m. Friday. SADD explained that the demonstration is a mourning for the disabled couple who died in an accident while using a chairlift for the disabled at Oido Station on Jan. 22, 2001.

"Although 22 years have passed since the tragedy at Oido Station, mobility rights for the disabled are still insufficient. We demand our mobility rights," the members of SADD said.

After the press conference, SADD members attempted to board a train in wheelchairs from Oido Station to Seoul Station, but the Korea Railroad Corporation dispatched about 50 railway police officers to block them.

Other SADD members also held a press conference at Seoul Station on Subway Line No. 4 at 9 a.m. the same day, requesting an exclusive and public meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho. The protestors tried to get on the subway after about a one-hour press conference, but was also stopped by subway station officials.

SADD members were scheduled to gather around Samgakji station on Subway Line No. 4, and hold a rally to demand an increased budget for the rights of the disabled at 2 p.m., but railroad officials continue to block them from boarding the subway.

Previously, SADD had suspended rush-hour subway demonstrations -- which the group has been staging since December 2021 -- until Thursday, pushing for an exclusive meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

However, instead of an exclusive meeting, the Seoul Metropolitan Government proposed a private joint meeting with other disabled groups, but SADD rejected the proposal. After failing to reach an agreement, SADD announced the resumption of rush-hour demonstrations.