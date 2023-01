Starting Jan. 30, wearing face masks will no longer be required indoors in Korea.

Prime Minister Han Duk-soo told a government meeting Friday that with the exception of some high-risk places, face masks will stop being mandatory but “still recommended.”

“COVID-19 cases have been on the decline for three weeks in a row, and the situation has remained stable in Korea,” he said.

By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com