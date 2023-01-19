[Photo News] 1st Paris Baguette store in Malaysia

Food and bakery giant SPC Group said Thursday that it has opened the first Paris Baguette store in Malaysia on a 264-square-meter site at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the capital’s biggest shopping center in the heart of the major commercial district of Bukit Bintang. The latest store opening comes six months after a joint venture -- Berjaya Paris Baguette Sdn. Bhd. -- was launched in partnership with Berjaya Group, a Malaysia-based property developer. SPC is expanding its presence in the Southeast Asian market, where it also operates eight and two Paris Baguette stores in Indonesia and Cambodia, respectively.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com