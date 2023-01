Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday displayed Genesis X, a concept electric vehicle, at the Korea Night event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to promote the country's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city of Busan, the automaker said Thursday. A total of 58 Hyundai Motor vehicles wrapped with the slogan "World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea" has been driving around the Swiss city this week to help Korea's bidding campaign.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com