National

American brought back to S. Korea for probe over graffiti on subway trains

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 11:36       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 11:36

This image shows graffiti on the outer wall of a subway train (Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency)
This image shows graffiti on the outer wall of a subway train (Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency)

INCHEON -- A 27-year-old American man has been extradited to South Korea for allegedly breaking into subway train garages across the country and spray-painting graffiti on trains, police said Thursday.

The American is under suspicion of breaking into nine subway train garages in Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon and six other regions together with a 28-year-old Italian accomplice in September and spray-painting graffiti on the outer walls of trains.

On one of the occasions, the pair left a 2-meter-wide graffiti painting on a train parked in Incheon, which showed "WORD" in the English alphabet in orange.

Upon a complaint filed by the operator of the subway service in Incheon, police identified them via CCTV footage, found the American had left for Vietnam and requested an Interpol red notice to arrest him.

He was apprehended by local police in Romania in November and brought back to South Korea on Wednesday.

The whereabouts of the Italian accomplice remain yet unknown.

Police said they will seek an arrest warrant for the American while trying to promptly apprehend the Italian accomplice. (Yonhap)

