Yoon tells global CEOs he is Korea’s ‘No.1 salesman,' his office is open

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visits Switzerland to attend the Davos Forum, greets IBM CEO Arvind Krishna at a luncheon held at a hotel in Davos on Wednesday (local time). (Yonhap)

DAVOS, Switzerland -- President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in Davos, Switzerland, on the occasion of the economic forum, met with CEOs of global companies, asking them to invest in Korea actively and vowing to make Korea “a world-class innovation hub.”

On the second day of his visit to Switzerland, a day before attending the World Economic Forum, he had a luncheon meeting with CEOs from global companies to directly explain Korea’s competitiveness and investment environment to them.

The luncheon was attended by the heads of six major Korean companies of Samsung, SK, Hyundai, LG, Lotte and Hanwha. Fifteen CEOs from foreign companies, including Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Shell, JP Morgan, Mubadala Investment Company, Blackstone and Hitachi, also attended.

As Yoon entered the conference room, he greeted the participants.

Yoon thanked IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, saying, “IBM helped a lot in the early computer and digital industries." Krishna replied, “IBM and Samsung are cooperating a lot.”

SK Chairman Chey Tae-won brought Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, to Yoon, saying, "Here is a familiar face." Yoon smiled broadly and hugged CEO Khaldoon.

Prior to Switzerland, Yoon made a state visit to the United Arab Emirate, where a memorandum of understanding was signed between KDB Industrial Bank and Mubadala, in the presence of Yoon and Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan introduced Total Energy CEO Patrick Pouyanne to Yoon, saying, “(the firm) is doing a solar joint venture with us. Yoon told him he understands that the company is doing big business in the US. Pouyanne told him, “Korea is a very important place. We are also doing offshore wind power development projects in Korea.”

As soon as the closed-door talks began, President Yoon said in an opening speech, “I am No. 1 salesman in Korea,” adding he arranged the lunch because he thinks it is moral as a Korean salesman to meet global entrepreneurs doing various businesses all over the world.

"To solve the recent complex crisis, solidarity and cooperation between the state and businesses are more urgent than ever,” Yoon said. “Companies will be able to solve global problems through technological innovation while pursuing sustainable growth based on creativity, innovation and challenging spirit.”

The government also needs to support the market to operate reasonably and efficiently in order to promote technological innovation in the private sector, he added.

President Yoon concluded by saying, "The Korean market and my office are open in the future, so please visit me anytime."