'AI X Moonshot 2023' held to gather ideas for SDGs

Participating students and guests to AI SDGs Camp "AI x Moonshot 2023" pose Wednesday at Interburgo Hotel in Daegu. (AI x Moonshot 2023)

AI SDGs Camp “AI X Moonshot 2023” was held on Wednesday, setting the stage for 120 students to compete with their ideas for achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“AI X Moonshot 2023” -- a program in the Ministry of Education's “Digital New Software, AI Camp” -- project took place at Interbulgo Hotel in Daegu with 200 attendees, the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) and Daegu National University of Education jointly announced on Wednesday.

The camp was designed to apply digital competency education developed by Daegu National University of Education to achieve the global goal of sustainable development.

Elementary, middle and high school students taking part in the camp were tasked with developing ideas and prototypes in three categories during the five-hour event.

The categories were “clean and affordable energy,” “inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all” and “sustainable consumption and production patterns.” Each theme consists of Goals 7, 8 and 12 of the SDGs respectively.

Around 80 teachers and experts also participated in the event.

Selected students were given a chance to visit New York, Hong Kong and Singapore and explain their model to investors and businesspeople, where they might find investors for their idea.

In line with the competition, there was an education program for teachers and parents, with the appreciated importance of their roles in digital competency education.

Some WFUNA officials including Secretary-General Bonian Goldmohamadi and Partnerships and Education Officer at WFUNA's Seoul office Kim Yong-jae took part in the AI X Moonshot 2023 and discussed global cooperation and platform establishment for promoting SDGs and Global Citizenship Education.

The Korea Herald, a supporter of the AI X Moonshot 2023, also vowed to provide further assistance in platform expansion throughout the world.