Artist Lee Ung-no's work from time in prison brought to light of day

"Self-portrait" by Lee Ung-no (Lee Ungno Museum)

Lee Ungno Museum in Daejon is shedding light on Korean modern artist Lee Ung-no's career from the 1960s and 1970s, focusing on how the late artist strove to break away from the conventional style of painting. The exhibition “Lee Ungno: New Style,” which launched Tuesday and runs through April 2, explores 62 artworks that he created over the two decades following the Korean War (1950-53). Lee, who helped pioneer Korean contemporary art, left for France in 1958 upon invitation by French art critic Jacques Lassaigne. It was a time when many Korean artists went to Paris to escape the war's aftermath.

"Mask" by Lee Ung-no (Lee Ungno Museum)

Taking “art informel,” the abstract art movement that prevailed in Europe after World War II, Lee combined the Western painting form with his own painting style using India ink and light colors on hanji. The artist was imprisoned in South Korea for 2 1/2 years after being embroiled in the so-called “East Berlin Affair” of 1967, which saw several South Koreans accused of spying for North Korea. Lee was tricked into coming to South Korea -- the South Korean government had Lee and other artists go there on the pretext of an invitation to attend a presidential ceremony -- and was arrested upon arrival at the airport. Lee reportedly became implicated in a "spy ring" for visiting the North Korean Embassy in East Berlin after hearing that his son, lost during the Korean War, was living in North Korea. The artist never got to meet his son. Lee created more than 300 works behind bars and the current exhibition includes the artist’s self-portraits and abstract paintings inspired by Chinese characters.

An installation of works at the exhibition is a reminder of the artist's imprisonment in the late 1960s. (Lee Ungno Museum)