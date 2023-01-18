 Back To Top
Business

LS Cable’s EV charging cable gets US certification

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jan 18, 2023 - 15:53       Updated : Jan 18, 2023 - 15:53
LS Cable & System's new rapid liquid cooling EV charging cable (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System's new rapid liquid cooling EV charging cable (LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System, South Korea's top wire and cable maker, is revving up efforts to target the North American market for high-speed charging cables.

The company said Wednesday it recently received the American UL Safety Certification for its high-speed electric vehicle charging cable.

In Korea, high-speed EV chargers that supply over 400 kilowatts are required to use rapid liquid cooling cables. These cables allow cold fluid to flow, significantly lowering heat generation inside the charger.

LS C&S first developed its rapid liquid cooling charger in July of last year. Most notably, the charging time, thickness and weight of the new model amount to just half of that of previous ones, making it easier and more comfortable to use.

“Now that we have completed patent registration and received UL certification in South Korea, Japan and the US, we are planning to further venture into the European market. We are also working on other portable charging cables that can be used for construction equipment, trucks and more,” the company said in a statement.

The cable manufacturer is also expanding its EV business through other means, such as supplying various EV parts to major local and foreign car makers and collaborating with its subsidiary LS Materials to produce a hybrid energy storage system for EV charging.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
