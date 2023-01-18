S. Korea identifies remains of two more Korean War troops

This file photo pshows the remains of Oh Moon-kyo, a soldier who was killed in action at Arrowhead Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, excavated in June 2019. ( Defense ministry )

South Korea's military has identified the remains of two more soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry's excavation team identified the remains of Choi Bong-keun and Oh Moon-kyo, recovered in 2001 and 2019, respectively, through DNA analysis based on samples provided by their families. Choi was a private first class, while Oh held a rank equivalent to the current sergeant.

Choi's remains were found in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, by US personnel who were excavating remains of US soldiers killed during the conflict. The remains were first sent to the US for analysis and returned here in September 2021 after they were confirmed as those of a South Korean soldier.

Choi is thought to have been killed during preparations for a South Korean advance in the area in October 1950 at the age of 31.

Oh's remains were discovered at Arrowhead Ridge, a former battle site inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, where fierce fighting took place over 13 days from June 29, 1953. He died in action on July 10 at the age of 22.

South Korea has so far identified the remains of 204 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000. (Yonhap)