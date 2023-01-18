First lady Kim meets with Dubai princess, continues cultural promotion

First lady Kim Keon Hee, who is in the United Arab Emirates invited by the UAE leader, visits the Museum of the Future in Dubai with Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al Maktoum on Wednesday (local time). (Yonhap)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- First lady Kim Keon Hee continued to promote Korean culture in a meeting with a Dubai princess on the last day of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the United Arab Emirates following her meeting with the UAE culture minister a day before.

Kim shared various Korean cultures in a conversation with Princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al Maktoum during her visit to the Museum of the Future in Dubai on Wednesday, according to a written statement by Yoon’s press secretary Kim Eun-hye.

Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, leads cultural and arts policies as the head of the government agency Dubai Culture.

Mentioning that Korea has yet to participate as a guest country in Dubai's art fair, book fair and the Dubai Design Week, Kim hoped to see “opportunities between Korea and Dubai open up the future together and develop through cultural exchanges,” the presidential office said.

Princess Latifa also hoped cultural exchanges would continue between the two countries.

Referring to Princess Latifa’s taekwondo skills, Kim said, “Korean culture and art will show a unique personality and beauty different from the works the princess has seen so far.”

Kim suggested the princess’ visit to Korea, saying she “looked forward” to the day when the princess can come to Korea and experience Korea’s culture first-hand.

Princess Latifa said she has not been to Korea yet, but "really want(s) to go.”

Before the meeting, Kim visited AgroTech, a Korean smart-farm company in Dubai. While being shown around the facilities Kim tasted a tomato the firm was growing.

Kim said, “Food security is a key issue amid the climate environment crisis,” adding that it was amazing that it was possible to grow fresh agricultural products in the desert.